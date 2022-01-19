Global Real Estate Advisors Launches Three Texas Offices

NEW YORK CITY — Global Real Estate Advisors (GREA), a full-service brokerage and advisory firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and financing, has launched 11 offices across the country, including three in the major Texas markets of Dallas, Houston and Austin. The firm brings together representatives of regional brokerages including National Apartment Advisors, Greystone SG, Brown Realty Advisors, HFO Investment Real Estate, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Bel Real Estate Advisors. Combined, the brokerages transacted more than $4.5 billion in 2021 sales volume.