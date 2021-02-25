Global Retail Sales for Domino’s Increased 12 Percent in Fourth Quarter

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported that its global retail sales increased 12 percent in the fourth quarter and 10.4 percent in fiscal 2020. U.S. same-store sales grew 11.2 percent during the quarter and 11.5 percent for the year. However, the Ann Arbor-based pizza chain missed Wall Street’s estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, according to CNBC. Pandemic costs weighed on profits and U.S. same-store sales growth slowed compared with prior quarters.

Domino’s stock price closed at $364.59 per share on Wednesday, Feb. 24, down slightly from $368.66 per share one year ago. There are more than 17,600 stores in 90 markets worldwide. It is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail stores, according to the company.