Global Wireless Provider Signs 274,994 SF Industrial Lease in Flower Mound, Texas

Lakeside Ranch 350 is a 274,994-square-foot speculative facility within the master-planned Lakeside Ranch Business Park in Flower Mound.

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — An undisclosed global provider of wireless telecommunications services has signed a 274,994-square-foot industrial lease at Lakeside Ranch Business Park in the Fort Worth suburb of Flower Mound. The tenant will occupy the entirety of Lakeside Ranch 350, a building that was developed on speculatively by Indianapolis-based Duke Realty. Mark Miller, Rick Medinis and Randy Wood of NAI Robert Lynn, along with internal agent Matt Hyman, represented Duke Realty in the lease negotiations. Mitchell Wolf of Newmark represented the tenant.

