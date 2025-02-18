Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Globe Life Agrees to Buy McKinney Office Building for Headquarters Relocation

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Globe Life has agreed to purchase a new office building in McKinney, located north of Dallas, for the relocation of its corporate headquarters. The insurance giant will relocate from the Stonebridge Ranch master-planned development to the 200,000-square-foot building at 7677 Henneman Way, which Globe Life purchased along with two undeveloped adjacent tracts totaling 9.3 acres for future expansion. Southstate Bank sold the building, which was previously housed the headquarters of Independent Bank prior to that institution being acquired by Southstate. Campbell Puckett, Ryan Hoopes, Bill McClung, Tucker Hume, Zach Bean, and Chris Taylor of Cushman & Wakefield represented both Globe Life and Southstate Bank in the transaction.

