Globetrotters Engineering Renews 23,376 SF Office Lease in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Globetrotters Engineering Corp. has renewed its 23,376-square-foot office lease at 300 South Wacker in Chicago’s central business district. The engineering firm is relocating to the building’s third and fourth floors after having previously occupied the second and fourth floors. The tenant, which has occupied space at the building since the 1980s, is also redesigning its workspace. Josh Feldman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the 11-year lease. Sandy Macaluso of Golub represented the landlord on an internal basis. Globetrotters maintains more than 175 employees at 300 South Wacker.

