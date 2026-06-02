Glory Tempering Glass Signs 77,000 SF Industrial Lease in Bristol, Connecticut

BRISTOL, CONN. — Glory Tempering Glass has signed a 77,000-square-foot industrial lease in Bristol, located southwest of Hartford. The provider of specialty glass products and services will relocate from New York to the building at 575 Broad St., expanding its manufacturing capacity and footprint in the process. David Sherman and Sean Cahill of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ed Godin and Michael Grieder of Godin Property Group represented the undisclosed landlord.