GLP Capital Partners Buys Suburban Boston Industrial Portfolio for $173M

BOSTON — GLP Capital Partners has purchased the Northeast Logistics Portfolio, a collection of four warehouse and distribution buildings in the Boston area totaling approximately 1 million square feet, for $173 million. The properties include 192 Mansfield Ave. in Norton; 100 Adams Road in Clinton; and 132 Campanelli Drive and 1010 W. Chestnut St. in Brockton. The portfolio was fully leased to 11 tenants at the time of sale. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Tony Coskren, Ed Jarosz, Brian Pinch, Samantha Hallowell and Nick Revers of Newmark represented the seller, Marcus Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured GLP Capital Partners as the buyer.

