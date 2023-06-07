Wednesday, June 7, 2023
GM to Invest $1B in Two Manufacturing Facilities in Flint, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

FLINT, MICH. — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has unveiled plans to invest more than $1 billion in two of its manufacturing facilities in Flint — Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center. The investments will be utilized to prepare the plants for the production of internal combustion engine (ICE) heavy-duty trucks. At Flint Assembly, GM will invest $788 million for a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion and new tooling and equipment. At Flint Metal Center, GM will invest $233 million for new stamping dies as well as press refurbishments and new equipment. GM has announced more than $1.7 billion in investments for Flint-area operations in 2023.

