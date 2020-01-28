GM to Invest $2.2B for Electric Vehicle Production at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first assembly plant fully dedicated to electric vehicles.

DETROIT — General Motors is investing $2.2 billion at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. Production of GM’s first all-electric truck is scheduled to begin in late 2021. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first assembly plant fully dedicated to electric vehicles. When the plant is fully operational, the investment will create more than 2,200 manufacturing jobs. GM also plans to invest an additional $800 million in supplier tooling and other projects related to the launch of the new electric trucks. The plant’s paint and body shops and general assembly area will receive comprehensive upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. Approximately 900 people are employed at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which currently builds the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala. The plant will be idled for several months beginning at the end of February once renovations begin.