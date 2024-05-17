Friday, May 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1000-Northeast-Northgate-Way-Seattle-WA
Located in north Seattle, Victory Northgate will offer 182 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

GMD Development, WNC & Associates to Develop 182-Unit Victory Northgate Affordable Housing Project in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — GMD Development and WNC & Associates have closed a deal to begin construction on Victory Northgate, a six-story affordable housing developing in north Seattle. Located at 1000 Northeast Northgate Way, Victory Northgate is slated for completion in April 2026.

The community will offer 13 studios, 101 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and 51 three-bedroom units, as well as 6,800 square feet of commercial space with 77 underground parking stalls. The 182 affordable apartments are targeted for families earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. The first-floor commercial space is tentatively reserved for a daycare facility run by the YMCA of Greater Seattle.

Victory Northgate will meet all mandatory criteria required by the Evergreen Sustainable Development Standard, Washington State’s sustainable building framework. Sustainable features will include Energy Star-rated appliances; high-efficiency mechanical systems, windows and insulation; low-flow plumbing components; LED lighting throughout the property; and 90 percent drought-tolerant landscaping.

The deal was structured with 4 percent LIHTC equity, a construction and permanent loan through Citi Community Capital and a $25.5 million soft loan from the City of Seattle. AOF/Pacific Affordable Housing Corp. is participating as the nonprofit co-general partner.

You may also like

MCB, Generation Properties Break Ground on 110,000 SF...

CIM Group Sells 276-Unit Argonne Apartments in D.C.

Detroit City FC Acquires Former Southwest Detroit Hospital...

Contegra Construction Completes First Building at $129M Lakeside...

Bell Partners Buys 492-Unit Silverado Apartment Homes in...

Greystar, Provident Acquire Two On-Campus Student Housing Communities...

CBRE Negotiates $14M Sale of Ariana at El...

ESI Brokers Sale of 66-Unit Novellus Cherry Creek...

Construction Experts Emphasize Teamwork as Key to Meeting...