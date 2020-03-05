GMF, Vesta Capital Acquire 398-Unit Sycamore Farms Apartments in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A partnership between investment firm GMF Capital and Oklahoma-based Vesta Capital has acquired Sycamore Farms, a 398-unit apartment community in Oklahoma City. Built in 1998, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 692 to 1,300 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, a business center and a dog park. Mitch Sinberg, Matthew Robbins and Abigail Beauchamp of Berkadia secured a $33.8 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for the deal on behalf of the buyer. That loan carried a 10-year term, a fixed interest rate and five years of interest-only payments.
