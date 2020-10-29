REBusinessOnline

GMH Capital, AGC Equity Acquire The Dean Student Housing Asset in Champaign, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Student Housing

The Dean rises 17 stories. It opened this year.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — GMH Capital Partners LP and AGC Equity Partners have acquired The Dean, a 672-bed student housing property in Champaign, for an undisclosed price. The seller, Core Spaces, completed development of the property this past summer. Spanning 240,737 square feet and rising 17 stories, The Dean is an off-campus community serving the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign campus. Its ground-floor retail space houses Target and Jimmy John’s. Units average 683 square feet and contain private bathrooms and modern finishes. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop sundeck, pool, hot tub, outdoor lounge and multiple study areas. Monthly rents start at $695 for shared units.

