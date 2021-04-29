REBusinessOnline

GMH Capital, Wexford Near Completion of 461-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

ANOVA-at-uCity-Square

ANOVA at uCity Square in Philadelphia will consist of 461 apartments, 14,000 square feet of retail space and a 157-space parking garage.

PHILADELPHIA — GMH Capital Partners LP, in partnership with Wexford Science & Technology LLC, is nearing completion of ANOVA at uCity Square, a 461-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s University City area. The property will include 14,000 square feet of retail space and a 157-space parking garage. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, indoor and outdoor lounges, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, coworking spaces, a complimentary coffee bar and beer taps, golf simulator and a dog washing station. Construction began in March 2020 and is scheduled for completion in August.

