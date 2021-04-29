GMH Capital, Wexford Near Completion of 461-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

ANOVA at uCity Square in Philadelphia will consist of 461 apartments, 14,000 square feet of retail space and a 157-space parking garage.

PHILADELPHIA — GMH Capital Partners LP, in partnership with Wexford Science & Technology LLC, is nearing completion of ANOVA at uCity Square, a 461-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s University City area. The property will include 14,000 square feet of retail space and a 157-space parking garage. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, indoor and outdoor lounges, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, coworking spaces, a complimentary coffee bar and beer taps, golf simulator and a dog washing station. Construction began in March 2020 and is scheduled for completion in August.