GMH Communities Acquires 533-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — GMH Communities has acquired The Stretch, a 533-bed student housing community located near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. A joint venture between Campus Advantage and Tramview Capital Management sold the property for an undisclosed price. Teddy Leatherman, Scott Clifton, Kevin Kazlow and Jack Goldberger of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2009 at 1051 Red Mile Road, the community offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a clubhouse; pool and hot tub; fitness center; basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts; study rooms; a tanning salon; and outdoor grilling areas. The property was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.