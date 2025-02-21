Friday, February 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Stretch serves students attending the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
AcquisitionsKentuckySoutheastStudent Housing

GMH Communities Acquires 533-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. —  GMH Communities has acquired The Stretch, a 533-bed student housing community located near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. A joint venture between Campus Advantage and Tramview Capital Management sold the property for an undisclosed price. Teddy Leatherman, Scott Clifton, Kevin Kazlow and Jack Goldberger of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2009 at 1051 Red Mile Road, the community offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a clubhouse; pool and hot tub; fitness center; basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts; study rooms; a tanning salon; and outdoor grilling areas. The property was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

You may also like

Altman Logistics, PCCP Begin Vertical Construction of 200,000...

Tutera Acquires 75-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Suburban...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.4M Sale of Three...

Matthews Real Estate Facilitates Sale of Two Multifamily...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 17,200 SF...

Dominion Arranges Sale of Medical Office Condo in...

Five New Tenants to Open at Mixed-Use Development...

Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 30,462 SF Industrial...

HPM Tops Out 412-Bed Residence Hall at Mississippi...