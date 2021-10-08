REBusinessOnline

GMH Communities Begins Leasing 225-Unit Apartment Community in Malvern, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Yards-at-Malvern

The Yards at Malvern totals 225 units.

MALVERN, PA. — Metro Philadelphia-based developer GMH Communities has begun leasing The Yards at Malvern, a 225-unit apartment community located on the western outskirts of Philadelphia. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference room, courtyard, golf simulator, bocce ball court and a package locker system. GMH Communities developed The Yards at Malvern in a joint venture with AEW Capital Management LP. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio unit.

