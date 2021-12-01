GMH Communities Breaks Ground on 249-Unit Apartment Community in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Caswell at Runnymeade in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, is expected to be fully complete in spring 2023.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA. — GMH Communities, in partnership with AEW Capital Management, has broken ground on Caswell at Runnymeade, a 249-unit apartment community in Newtown Square, located about 15 miles west of Philadelphia. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 805 to 1,623 square feet. Residences will feature private balconies/patios, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and energy-efficient appliances Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, movie theater, golf simulator, clubrooms, coworking space and a lounge area. Preleasing is scheduled to begin next winter, will full completion of the project slated for spring 2023.