GMH Communities Breaks Ground on 249-Unit Apartment Community in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA. — GMH Communities, in partnership with AEW Capital Management, has broken ground on Caswell at Runnymeade, a 249-unit apartment community in Newtown Square, located about 15 miles west of Philadelphia. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 805 to 1,623 square feet. Residences will feature private balconies/patios, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and energy-efficient appliances Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, movie theater, golf simulator, clubrooms, coworking space and a lounge area. Preleasing is scheduled to begin next winter, will full completion of the project slated for spring 2023.
