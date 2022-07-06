GMH Communities Completes 462-Unit Anova uCity Square Apartments in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — GMH Communities has completed Anova uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment community in Philadelphia’s University City area. The six-story, 330,000-square-foot building will be the first of four Anova-branded multifamily developments that will open in the life sciences district by 2025. Anova uCity Square includes 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 157-space parking garage. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and feature stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, coworking space, pet care facilities and a package locker system. Construction began in March 2020. Rents start at $1,645 per month for a studio apartment.