GMH Communities Plans 1 MSF Central Station Mixed-Use Project in Phoenix

PHOENIX — GMH Communities has unveiled plans for Central Station, a 1 million-square-foot, mixed-use, transit-oriented community in Phoenix. The project will consist of two residential towers that will offer market-rate, student and workforce housing, two levels of below-grade parking, a transit hub, retail space and office space.

Adjacent to Civic Space Park and Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus, the 22-story student housing tower will offer 655 beds, and the 33-story residential building will offer 338 units.

The project team includes Medistar, Layton Construction, Multistudio and CBRE Investment Management.