GMH, Wexford Complete 252-Bed Student Housing Project Near UC Davis, Sacramento Campus

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — A joint venture between GMH Communities and Wexford Science & Technology has completed ANOVA Aggie Square, a 252-bed development located on Stockton Boulevard near the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) campus in Sacramento. The community offers 190 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities include a 2,500-square-foot fitness center with yoga and spin studios; soundproof office pods and private conference rooms; a coffee bar; wellness lounge with a sauna and massage chairs; 24-hour package system; game room with billiards; and an amenity patio with grilling stations.

UC Davis Student Housing and Dining Services master leases 49 of the units and leases them at below-market rates. Priority for occupancy of these units is given to first-year medical, nursing and graduate students studying on the Sacramento campus. The remaining units are available for lease via GMH Communities, which operates the property, with priority given to university students, faculty and staff.

The community was constructed during Phase I of Aggie Square, a larger mixed-use project that is set to include state-of-the-art research facilities and office space.