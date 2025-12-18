Thursday, December 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Harborside-9-Jersey-City
Panepinto Properties acquired both Harborside 8 and Harborside 9 (pictured) from Veris Residential Inc. for $75 million earlier this fall.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

GN Management Buys Multifamily Development Site in Jersey City, Plans 57-Story Tower

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY — Locally based investment and development firm GN Management has acquired a multifamily development site in Jersey City with plans to construct a 57-story tower. The waterfront site is known as Harborside 9 and is approved for the development of 579 units, as well as 14,800 square feet of retail and a 555-space parking garage. Fifteen percent (87 residences) will be set aside as affordable housing. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. Jim Pompa of Coldwell Banker brokered the sale of the site from Panepinto Properties, which recently closed on financing for a 678-unit multifamily project at Harborside, to GN Management. Construction is targeted for a 2027 commencement.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $163.4M Loan for Refinancing...

Newmark Brokers $84.5M Sale of Keurig Dr. Pepper...

Bloomberg Signs 495,753 SF Office Lease Extension in...

McGuireWoods Extends, Expands Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

Step Up Housing Acquires Multifamily Community in San...

Origin Investments, Confluence Cos. to Develop 298-Unit Brickyard...

Quantum Capital Partners Secures $26M Construction Loan for...

CBRE Arranges $22.1M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Property in...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $12.8M Sale-Leaseback of Retail...