GN Management Buys Multifamily Development Site in Jersey City, Plans 57-Story Tower

JERSEY CITY — Locally based investment and development firm GN Management has acquired a multifamily development site in Jersey City with plans to construct a 57-story tower. The waterfront site is known as Harborside 9 and is approved for the development of 579 units, as well as 14,800 square feet of retail and a 555-space parking garage. Fifteen percent (87 residences) will be set aside as affordable housing. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. Jim Pompa of Coldwell Banker brokered the sale of the site from Panepinto Properties, which recently closed on financing for a 678-unit multifamily project at Harborside, to GN Management. Construction is targeted for a 2027 commencement.