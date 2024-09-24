GN to Relocate North American Headquarters to Shakopee, Minnesota, in 2025

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — GN, a hearing, audio, video and gaming gear solutions company, has unveiled plans to relocate its North American hearing headquarters from Bloomington to Shakopee in 2025. The company will occupy the former Shutterfly Midwest production facility along Highway 169. GN finalized a 12-year lease and has begun planning for renovation and construction to turn the site into a 218,437-square-foot hearing aid manufacturing, repair and shipping facility. The property will also house sales, customer service and marketing support for the company’s lead hearing aid brand, ReSound, as well as professional support services for GN’s other hearing aid brands Jabra Enhance and Beltone.

The company currently employs approximately 550 people in Minnesota, more than half in manufacturing jobs. GN, with global headquarters in Copenhagen, has occupied the Bloomington facility at 8001 Bloomington Freeway East since 2001. The new lease represents a 79 percent increase in space from the Bloomington location. Andrew Odney and Andrew Heieie of Colliers represented GN in the lease.

Built in 2014, the Shakopee property is situated on more than 22 acres at 5005 Dean Lakes Blvd. The building features 160,000 square feet of production and warehouse space along with approximately 58,000 square feet of office space on two floors. There are 12 dock doors, clear heights ranging from 24 to 28 feet, a drive-in door, parking for 655 cars and a humidity control system. Amenities include a 200-person event center, training rooms, game room, fitness center, cafeteria and outdoor break area. The facility is expandable by 118,000 square feet.