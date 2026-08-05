Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentHealthcareMixed-UseNortheastRhode Island

GNAM Underway on $92M Redevelopment of Hospital Campus in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

by Taylor Williams

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — New York City-based Global Asset Management Group (GNAM) is underway on the $92 million redevelopment of the 386,404-square-foot former Memorial Hospital campus in Pawtucket, located just north of Providence. Plans currently call for approximately 200 residential units, including both market-rate and affordable multifamily units, as well as dedicated veteran housing and support services. The redevelopment will also introduce retail and restaurant uses to the campus in addition to new healthcare and wellness facilities. GNAM acquired the property for $12 million and projects about $45 million in construction and redevelopment costs, not inclusive of additional soft costs. A timeline for completion was not announced.

You may also like

University of St. Thomas Breaks Ground on 400-Bed...

Comstock Signs QTS to 77,000 SF Office Lease...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 130-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Cleveland Clinic Breaks Ground on $322M Expansion of...

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 627-Bed Student Housing...

Osmo Opens 60,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Elizabeth,...

LJS Development Breaks Ground on 25-Unit Affordable Housing...

Partnership to Develop 382-Unit Luxury Apartment Tower in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $137.5M Loan for Refinancing...