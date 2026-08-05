GNAM Underway on $92M Redevelopment of Hospital Campus in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — New York City-based Global Asset Management Group (GNAM) is underway on the $92 million redevelopment of the 386,404-square-foot former Memorial Hospital campus in Pawtucket, located just north of Providence. Plans currently call for approximately 200 residential units, including both market-rate and affordable multifamily units, as well as dedicated veteran housing and support services. The redevelopment will also introduce retail and restaurant uses to the campus in addition to new healthcare and wellness facilities. GNAM acquired the property for $12 million and projects about $45 million in construction and redevelopment costs, not inclusive of additional soft costs. A timeline for completion was not announced.