GO Industrial Buys Site for 1.2 MSF Development Project in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Phoenix, GO | 99 will feature three buildings offering a total of 1.2 million square feet of industrial space.

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based GO Industrial has purchased 77 acres of land in the West Valley submarket of Phoenix for the development of GO | 99, a three-building, 1.2 milion-square-foot industrial project. An undisclosed seller sold the site, located at the southeast corner of Buckeye Road and 99th Avenue, for $23.5 million.

Buildings 1 and 2 will provide rear-loaded, mid-bay configurations and will total 246,997 square feet and 272,456 square feet, respectively. Totaling 763,410 square feet, Building 3 will feature a 600-foot-deep, cross-dock configuration, nearly 1,000 auto parking stalls and up to 314 off-dock locations. Clear heights will range from 32 feet to 40 feet.

All buildings will offer dock-high and ground-level loading and heavy power. Additionally, the park will be fully secured and each truck court will have dedicated access.

DLR Group is serving as architect, Willmeng Construction as general contractor and Arcadia Management Group as property manager.

