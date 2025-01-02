GO Industrial, Clarion Partners Buy Infill Parcel in Phoenix, Plan 159,305 SF Industrial Project

PHOENIX — GO Industrial, in partnership with Clarion Partners, has acquired a 9.4-acre infill parcel at 3050 S. 35th St. in Phoenix. The site is located on the southern border of Sky Harbor International Airport. Terms of the transaction were not released.

GO Industrial plans to demolish the existing single-story, office/light industrial building on the site by the end of first-quarter 2025 and begin construction of Three Five Logistics. Designed by DLR Group, the 159,305-square-foot industrial facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 27 dock-high doors, four drive-in loading doors, 47 trailer stalls and 164 auto parking spots.

Payton Kruidenier and Kyle McGinley of Ross Brown Partners facilitated the transaction, representing both the buyer and undisclosed seller.