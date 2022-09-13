REBusinessOnline

GO Industrial Sells Two-Building Logistics Campus in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

Located in Salt Lake City, 5600 | Logistics features a 265,120-square-foot building and a 240,654-square-foot building.

SALT LAKE CITY — GO Industrial, in partnership with a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, has completed the disposition of 5600 | Logistics, a two-building logistics campus in Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 505,692 square feet, 5600 | Logistics features a 265,120-square-foot building with 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 177 employee parking spaces and 72 trailer parking spaces, as well as a 240,654-square-foot building with 32-foot clear heights, 46 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, 159 employee parking spaces and 62 trailer spaces.

CBRE | National Partners negotiated the deal for the seller.

