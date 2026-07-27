GO Industrial, Willmeng Construction Break Ground on 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Building in Tolleson, Arizona

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Developer GO Industrial and general contractor Willmeng Construction have broken ground on GO|99 North, a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative industrial building in Tolleson. GO|99 North will feature a Class A warehouse and distribution facility.

Situated on 75 acres in Tolleson’s Estrella Park neighborhood, the property will feature 40-foot clear heights, 190 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and all-concrete, 245-foot truck courts. Additionally, the air-conditioning-ready warehouse will include 1,200 parking spaces for cars, 113 spots for trucks and trailers, 3,600 amps of expandable power and perimeter fencing with seven rolling gates.

Designed by DLR Group, GO|99 North will complement GO|99 South, a three-building, 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park.