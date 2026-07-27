Monday, July 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
GO-99-North-Tolleson-AZ
GO|99 North in Tolleson, Ariz., will feature a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative warehouse and distribution facility. (Rendering courtesy of GO Industrial)
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

GO Industrial, Willmeng Construction Break Ground on 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Building in Tolleson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Developer GO Industrial and general contractor Willmeng Construction have broken ground on GO|99 North, a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative industrial building in Tolleson. GO|99 North will feature a Class A warehouse and distribution facility.

Situated on 75 acres in Tolleson’s Estrella Park neighborhood, the property will feature 40-foot clear heights, 190 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and all-concrete, 245-foot truck courts. Additionally, the air-conditioning-ready warehouse will include 1,200 parking spaces for cars, 113 spots for trucks and trailers, 3,600 amps of expandable power and perimeter fencing with seven rolling gates.

Designed by DLR Group, GO|99 North will complement GO|99 South, a three-building, 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park.

You may also like

Foss Secures Tax Credits for 25-Story Office Tower...

Principle Construction Completes 55,468 SF Facility for Orozco...

Woodfield Development Breaks Ground on $100M Apartment Community...

FRP Acquires 24 Acres in Broward County, Plans...

Triten Real Estate to Develop 175,000 SF Industrial...

Lone Star PACE Provides $11.6M C-PACE Loan for...

Livmark Communities Breaks Ground on 457-Unit Multifamily Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 364-Unit StorQuest...

Prologis Underway on 271,828 SF Industrial Facility in...