PENSACOLA, FLA. — Go Store It Self Storage, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has opened a new, 530-unit self-storage facility at 3670 N. L St. in Pensacola. Totaling 530 units, the property features climate control, as well as recorded video surveillance and keypad access for security. BenCo Construction completed the project, an adaptive reuse of a former office building, on behalf of Go Store It. Monthly rental rates at the property begin at $36, according to the facility website.