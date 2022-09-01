GOAT Group Signs 341,400 SF Industrial Lease in Easton, Pennsylvania

EASTON, PA. — Los Angeles-based e-commerce firm GOAT Group has signed a 341,400-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in the Lehigh Valley city of Easton. The space is situated within First 33 Commerce Center and features a clear height of 32 feet, 140 car parking spaces, 75 trailer parking stalls and 3,950 square feet of office space. Mark Chubb, Michael Zerbe and Summer Coulter of Colliers represented the landlord, Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.