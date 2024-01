TUCSON, ARIZ. — God’s Vast Resources has acquired a 7,089-square-foot retail space at 6161 E. 22nd St. in Tucson. The Valley National Bank of Arizona sold the property for $1.1 million.

Dave Hammack of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while David Montijo of CBRE Tucson represented the buyer in the deal.