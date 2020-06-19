REBusinessOnline

Gold Medal Bakery Signs 23,500 SF Industrial Lease in Hackensack, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Gold Medal Bakery has signed a 23,500-square-foot industrial lease in Hackensack, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The space is located within a 65,700-square-foot warehousing and distribution facility at 215 S. Newman St. The building features two drive-in loading docks and a clear height of 16 feet. The property offers convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 80 and the Garden State Parkway. The Stro Companies is the owner of the building.

Featured Properties  