Gold Medal International Signs 17,465 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Gold Medal International, a wholesale designer and manufacturer of socks and other accessories, has signed a 17,465-square-foot office lease at 225 West 37th Street in Manhattan. The 17-story building was originally constructed in 1923. Alan Bonett and Brad Cohn of Adams & Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Daniel Breiman of Olmstead Properties represented the landlord, JLJ Bricken.

