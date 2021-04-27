REBusinessOnline

GoldCoast Logistics Group Breaks Ground on $15M Headquarters in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Office

The 61,888-square-foot property will feature both warehouse and office space as well as a rooftop deck.

ELGIN, ILL. — GoldCoast Logistics Group (GCLG) has broken ground on its new $15 million headquarters at 1425 Madeline Lane in Elgin, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago. The 61,888-square-foot facility will include a 38,000-square-foot warehouse and 23,000 square feet of office space. PANCOR Construction & Development LLC is the developer, architect and general contractor. NAI Hiffman assisted GCLG in its site selection. Spurred by the rise of e-commerce, GCLG was founded in 2010 and has grown from two employees in Wood Dale to 700 employees in Elgin, Florida and Arizona. The company’s truck fleet has more than quadrupled over the past three years.

The new headquarters will feature a rooftop deck, two-story atrium, four break rooms, workout areas and a half-sized basketball court. There will be 26 dormitory rooms for truck drivers who need overnight accommodations. The warehouse will feature a clear height of 30 feet and parking for 40 trucks and cars. Construction is slated for completion in December.

