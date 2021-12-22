Goldcrest Properties Acquires Apartment Complex in Marietta, Pennsylvania for $39M

MARIETTA, PA. — New Jersey-based Goldcrest Properties has acquired a 172-unit apartment complex in Marietta, located southeast of Harrisburg, for $39 million. The property was built in 2020 and offers a clubhouse, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Aaron Jungreis and Michelle Jungreis of New York-based Rosewood Realty Group represented Goldcrest Properties as well as the seller, Inch & Co., in the transaction.