REBusinessOnline

Golden East Investors Buys 985,000 SF Former Heinz Manufacturing Campus in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — New York City-based Golden East Investors has purchased the former Heinz manufacturing campus in Pittsburgh with plans to redevelop the property. The acquisition includes seven industrial buildings totaling approximately 985,000 square feet that are situated on a 20-acre site along the Allegheny River. Phase I of the redevelopment will center on repositioning two warehouses and cold storage facilities totaling roughly 300,000 square feet to be able to accommodate advanced manufacturing, research and development, life sciences and robotics users. Completion of that initiative is slated for the third quarter of next year. Phase II will feature a renovation of a 375,000-square-foot building into a life sciences facility with an accompanying parking garage that can support up to 500 vehicles. The third and final phase will involve converting of the sites that house the other four buildings into a mixed-use development with multifamily, retail and office and/or life sciences uses. CBRE was the listing broker on the first-time sale of the campus by Riverbend Foods via  bankruptcy proceedings.

