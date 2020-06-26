REBusinessOnline

Golden Gate Capital Acquires Office Portfolio in Mount Laurel, New Jersey for $14.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

One of the properties is located at 10001 Briggs Road.

MOUNT LAUREL N.J. — Brooklyn-based private equity firm Golden Gate Capital has acquired a seven-building office portfolio in Mount Laurel, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia, for $14.8 million. The portfolio totals 244,000 square feet and includes a building located at 10001 Briggs Road in the Cambridge Crossing office complex, as well as six buildings in Greentree North Corporate Center. Tenants of the portfolio include Vertical Screen, Cooper Institute for Reproductive Hormonal Disorders, Ancero LLC, Just Children and Virtua Infectious Disease. Both properties offer convenient access to the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate 295. Stephen Marzullo, Adam Silverman and Jon Sarkinsian of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

