TUCSON, ARIZ. — Golden Parachute Properties has acquired 11,200 square feet of medical office space at 6452 E. Carondelet Drive in Tucson. AM Properties LLC sold the asset for $3.2 million.

Richard Kleiner and Alexis Corona of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Matt Bollinger and John Allen Smith with Smith & Bollinger-Long Realty Co. represented the buyer in the transaction.