REBusinessOnline

Goldenrod to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Fort Worth’s West Seventh District

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

The-Van-Zandt-Fort-Worth

Construction of The Van Zandt in Fort Worth is scheduled to begin before the end of the quarter.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Nebraska-based investment and development firm Goldenrod Cos. will build a new mixed-use project in Fort Worth’s West Seventh District that will consist of 147 multifamily units, 99,400 square feet of office space and 11,600 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Known as The Van Zandt, the development will include the first speculative office project built in Fort Worth since 2017. Residential amenities will include a pool and a fitness center, as well as indoor and outdoor lounges and meeting areas. Construction is slated to begin during the first quarter. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped to lease the office space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  