Goldenrod to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Fort Worth’s West Seventh District

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Construction of The Van Zandt in Fort Worth is scheduled to begin before the end of the quarter.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Nebraska-based investment and development firm Goldenrod Cos. will build a new mixed-use project in Fort Worth’s West Seventh District that will consist of 147 multifamily units, 99,400 square feet of office space and 11,600 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Known as The Van Zandt, the development will include the first speculative office project built in Fort Worth since 2017. Residential amenities will include a pool and a fitness center, as well as indoor and outdoor lounges and meeting areas. Construction is slated to begin during the first quarter. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped to lease the office space.