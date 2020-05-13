REBusinessOnline

Goldie’s Baking Signs 15,122 SF Industrial Lease in Gurnee, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The property is located at 760 Lakeside Drive.

GURNEE, ILL. — Goldie’s Baking has signed a 15,122-square-foot industrial lease at 760 Lakeside Drive in Gurnee, about 40 miles north of Chicago. The property features a clear height of 22 feet, five shared docks and one drive-in door. Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty represented the tenant, which is expanding and relocating from nearby McHenry. Eric Fischer and Mark Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord. Goldie’s Baking is known for its scones.

