Goldman Investment Advisors Brokers $4.1M Sale of Self-Storage Property Near Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

WYNNE, ARK. — Goldman Investment Advisors has brokered the $4.1 million sale of Handy Rentals, a 96,455-square-foot self-storage property in Wynne. The property spans nine acres and is located at 1306 S. Falls Blvd., 49 miles west of downtown Memphis. Milwaukee-based Bank Five Nine provided acquisition financing to the buyer, Wynne Properties Group. Larry Goldman of Goldman Investment Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Goldman Investment Advisors is an affiliate of Denver-based Argus Self Storage Advisors.