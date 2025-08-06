Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HospitalityLoansNew YorkNortheast

Goldman Sachs Funds $145M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Hotel

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. have funded a $145 million loan for the refinancing of the Hôtel Barrière Fouquet in Manhattan. The 97-room hotel, which is located at 456 Greenwich St. in the borough’s Tribeca neighborhood, opened in 2022 and features a Parisian brasserie, a spa, art deco interiors and a private screening room. The loan retires the original construction and mezzanine financing that was provided by South Korea-based Hana Financial Investment. Law firm Rosenberg & Estis PC represented the borrower, an entity doing business as CBCS Washington Street LP, in the transaction, while attorneys from Haynes & Boone LLP represented the lender.

You may also like

Avatar Financial Provides $7.3M Bridge Loan for Two...

White Oak Provides $46.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent...

Woodmont, Canoe Brook Begin Leasing 199-Unit Apartment Complex...

BWE Secures $65M Bond Financing for Seniors Housing...

Mesa West Capital Provides $52M Refinancing for Multifamily...

PREIT Welcomes Five Tenants to Dartmouth Mall in...

Lantheus Signs 41,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

Thorofare Capital Provides $36M in Financing for Industrial...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $30.7M Sale of Apartment...