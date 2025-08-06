Goldman Sachs Funds $145M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — Affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. have funded a $145 million loan for the refinancing of the Hôtel Barrière Fouquet in Manhattan. The 97-room hotel, which is located at 456 Greenwich St. in the borough’s Tribeca neighborhood, opened in 2022 and features a Parisian brasserie, a spa, art deco interiors and a private screening room. The loan retires the original construction and mezzanine financing that was provided by South Korea-based Hana Financial Investment. Law firm Rosenberg & Estis PC represented the borrower, an entity doing business as CBCS Washington Street LP, in the transaction, while attorneys from Haynes & Boone LLP represented the lender.