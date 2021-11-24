REBusinessOnline

Goldman Sachs, Lansing Melbourne Sell Metro Charlotte Apartment Community for $59M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Vida

Located at 210 S. Main St. in downtown Kannapolis, Vida Kannapolis is a five-story complex that offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Goldman Sachs and Lansing Melbourne Group have sold Vida Kannapolis, a 289-unit apartment community in Kannapolis, about 25.9 miles north of Charlotte. Red Bank, N.J.-based Denholtz Properties purchased the recently delivered property for $59 million, or approximately $204,152 per unit.

Located at 210 S. Main St. in downtown Kannapolis, Vida Kannapolis is a five-story complex that offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Built in March 2021, the property features 300,000 square feet of four-star mid-rise rental apartments. The units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, indoor parking, game room, grill, pet play area, roof terrace, elevator and bicycle storage. The monthly rent ranges from $1,455 to $1,895, according to Apartments.com.

Goldman Sachs partnered with the Fort Lauderdale-based development firm Lansing Melbourne Group and the City of Kannapolis to build the property. Jonathan Brody of Rosewood Realty Group represented the buyer, Denholtz Properties, and Jacob Vogel of Rosewood Realty Group represented the sellers in the transaction.

