Goldman Sachs, Lincoln Harris Purchase 445,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in Durham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, North Carolina, Southeast

DURHAM, N.C. — A joint fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Lincoln Harris is acquiring TBC, a 445,000-square-foot life sciences property located on Stirrup Creek Drive in Durham. Previously owned in part by Lincoln Harris, the campus is part of the Triangle Business Center and adjacent to Research Triangle Park. Tenants at the property, which comprises five single-story buildings, include DuPont, Carsgen Therapeutics, Brightview Technologies, HemoSonics and Charles River Labs. The campus also includes a newly completed, 14,000-square-foot amenity center featuring a fitness center, outdoor recreational space, shower facilities and lounge and conference space. The seller and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

