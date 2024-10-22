Tuesday, October 22, 2024
The-Union-Dallas
The office and retail components of The Union, a mixed-use property in Uptown Dallas, had a combined occupancy rate of 98 percent at the time of the loan closing.
LoansOfficeRetailTexas

Goldman Sachs Provides $227M Loan for Refinancing of Office, Retail Property in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Goldman Sachs has provided a $227 million loan for the refinancing of The Union, a 505,994-square-foot office and retail property in Uptown Dallas. The Union’s 21-story office building was completed in 2018 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, tenant lounge and conference facility. Tenants include Salesforce, Invesco, Akin Gump and Weaver. A Tom Thumb grocery store anchors the property’s retail component, which is also home to restaurants The Henry and North Italia. Jim Curtin, Greg Napper and Rex Cruz of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between KB Asset Management and RED Development. The Union also houses a 309-unit apartment community.

