Goldrich Kest Purchases 14-Story Novel Midtown Apartment Tower in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Southern California-based Goldrich Kest has purchased Novel Midtown, a 14-story apartment high-rise in Midtown Atlanta. The seller, Crescent Communities, delivered the 340-unit property in 2022. The Charlotte-based developer also recently delivered Novel West Midtown in Atlanta. The sales price for Novel Midtown was not disclosed.

The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, swimming pool, sky deck, outdoor kitchen, private conference rooms and coworking spaces, dog park with a pet spa and a Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social on the ground level.