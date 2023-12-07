Thursday, December 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Crescent Communities delivered the 340-unit Novel Midtown apartment tower in 2022.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Goldrich Kest Purchases 14-Story Novel Midtown Apartment Tower in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Southern California-based Goldrich Kest has purchased Novel Midtown, a 14-story apartment high-rise in Midtown Atlanta. The seller, Crescent Communities, delivered the 340-unit property in 2022. The Charlotte-based developer also recently delivered Novel West Midtown in Atlanta. The sales price for Novel Midtown was not disclosed.

The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, swimming pool, sky deck, outdoor kitchen, private conference rooms and coworking spaces, dog park with a pet spa and a Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social on the ground level.

You may also like

Macerich Secures $710M CMBS Refinancing for Tysons Corner...

Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown...

Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Complete 251,388 SF Speculative Industrial...

Woda Cooper, Housing Services Alliance Open Affordable Seniors...

Tailwind Group Acquires 670-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Matthews Real Estate Arranges Sale of 22-Unit Marsol...

United Group Receives $35M Construction Loan for Active...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 420-Unit Self-Storage...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Manhattan...