Goldstein Group Arranges Sale of 68,000 SF Retail Property in Wayne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WAYNE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Goldstein Group has arranged the sale of a 68,000-square-foot retail property the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. The property is located at 465-479 U.S. Route 46 and comprises a 50,000-square-foot space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale’s Furniture and an 18,000-square-foot space leased to The Suit Store. C.J. Huter, Marc Palestina and Roy Paret of The Goldstein Group represented the seller, a group of limited liability companies, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as GCL Investment LLC.

