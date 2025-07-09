Goldstein Group Negotiates $24M Sale of Central New Jersey Shopping Center

EDISON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Goldstein Group has negotiated the $24 million sale of the 120,000-square-foot Inman Grove Shopping Center in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. The center is home to tenants such as Taco Bell, Wells Fargo, Ivy Rehab, Planet Wings, Allstate, Dunkin’, CSL Plasma, Subway, UPS Store, Verizon, Kumon, Dairy Queen, Discovery Christian Montessori School and Vino Sandro Liquors. C.J. Huter, Lew Finkelstein, Marc Palestina and Roy Paret of The Goldstein Group represented the seller, Oak Grove Associates, in the transaction.