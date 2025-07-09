Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Goldstein Group Negotiates $24M Sale of Central New Jersey Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

EDISON, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Goldstein Group has negotiated the $24 million sale of the 120,000-square-foot Inman Grove Shopping Center in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. The center is home to tenants such as Taco Bell, Wells Fargo, Ivy Rehab, Planet Wings, Allstate, Dunkin’, CSL Plasma, Subway, UPS Store, Verizon, Kumon, Dairy Queen, Discovery Christian Montessori School and Vino Sandro Liquors. C.J. Huter, Lew Finkelstein, Marc Palestina and Roy Paret of The Goldstein Group represented the seller, Oak Grove Associates, in the transaction.  

You may also like

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $16M Sale of Queens...

Life Time to Open 52,000 SF Fitness Club...

Gorney Realty Acquires 90,000 SF Office Building in...

United Properties Sells 157,942 SF Industrial Facility in...

Levin Johnston Arranges $18M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Canopy Real Estate Partners Acquires Retail Center in...

Lee & Associates Brokers $3.4M Sale of Industrial...

Capstone Advisors Completes $1M Renovation of Mission Escondido...

Vision Cos. Acquires 28.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...