Goldstein Group Negotiates $37M Sale of Northern New Jersey Retail Center

FORT LEE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Goldstein Group has negotiated the $37 million sale of Washington Bridge Plaza, a 47,000-square-foot retail center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fort Lee. Walgreens anchors the center. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, Jersey Mike’s, Kung Fu Tea, The Gyro Project, Bon Epi, Fort Lee Vision, Binghamton Bagel & Deli, Belle Journee Bakery, Pho Today, Punta Cana, 101 Chicken and Kura Revolving Sushi. C.J. Huter, Marc Palestina and Lew Finkelstein of The Goldstein Group represented the buyer in the transaction. Baruch Herman of Booth Street Realty represented the seller. Both parties were limited liability companies.