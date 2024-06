DENVILLE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Goldstein Group has negotiated the sale of an 8,800-square-foot retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Denville. The owner, Orkin’s Premier Properties LLC, sold the building to Spark Properties LLC for an undisclosed price. Lew Finkelstein, C.J. Huter, Marc Palestina and Roy Paret of Goldstein Group represented both parties in the transaction.