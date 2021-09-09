Golf Simulation Facility to Open at Oak Brook Promenade in Suburban Chicago

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Game of Irons, a golf simulation facility, has leased 18,361 square feet at Oak Brook Promenade in Oak Brook, a western suburb of Chicago. Featuring 16 bays, Game of Irons will be the largest golf simulation facility in the Midwest when it opens in November. One to six players can play in each bay and enjoy full food and beverage service. Chris Irwin of Colliers International represented Game of Irons in its lease. Brendan Reedy and Jimmy Danahe of CBRE represented the landlord, Retail Properties of America Inc.