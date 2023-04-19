Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Golfzon Social to Open 18,000 SF Entertainment Center in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Golfzon Social, an entertainment concept that centers on golf simulation, will open an 18,000-square-foot center at 11 Hoyt, a 57-story residential development in Brooklyn by Tishman Speyer. The venue will offer 16 hitting bays, screens for watching live sports, a chef-driven menu, craft cocktails and beers and an onsite professional for private lessons. Don Cafero of JLL represented Golfzon Social in its site selection and lease negotiations. Tishman Speyer was self-represented. The opening is scheduled for the fall.

